EU warns 7 countries about high levels of new debt

EU reprimanded Austria last year for dependence on Russian gas

Last year, the EU Commission criticized Austria for its high dependence on Russian gas and called for a faster expansion of renewable energies. The Brussels authority also saw a need for action in the domestic healthcare sector. Austria's challenges also included the untapped potential of women, low-skilled workers, older workers and people with a migration background on the labor market. The country reports take stock of the budgetary situation and assess the progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous years.