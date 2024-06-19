Down-to-earth royals
Prince Edward & Sophie celebrate their silver wedding anniversary
Britain's Prince Edward (60) and his wife Duchess Sophie (59) celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The palace published a sweet photo showing the couple in casual leisurewear.
Sophie, who is wearing a beige jacket, is leaning back against Edward, who has his arms wrapped around her stomach. Both look into the camera with a relaxed expression. The youngest brother of King Charles III (75) and his wife are rarely in the public eye.
Royal couple play an increasingly important role in the royal family
However, the couple are playing an increasingly important role in the royal family. One of the reasons for their growing importance is the departure of Prince Harry (39) and his wife Duchess Meghan (42) from the inner circle of the royal family and the forced retirement of Prince Andrew (64).
Queen Elizabeth's second eldest son had fallen into disrepute due to his involvement in the abuse scandal surrounding US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein. In addition, King Charles and Princess Kate (42) have been absent for periods in recent months due to cancer. Edward and Sophie stepped in and took on royal duties.
Modest royals without scandal or divorce
Edward and Sophie were married in Windsor on June 19, 1999. They have two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (20) and James Mountbatten-Windsor (16), who holds the title of Earl of Wessex.
The family is considered to be relatively modest and largely free of scandal. Edward is the only child of Queen Elizabeth whose first marriage did not break up. Sophie is considered down-to-earth. She comes from a middle-class family. Her father was a tire dealer.
Despite this, she managed to integrate quietly into the royal family. The family resides in a stately mansion in the county of Surrey called Bagshot Park, which, according to the tabloid newspaper "The Sun", has 120 rooms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.