Explosive! Austria winless against Poland since 1994

Duel in the context of a EURO

The most recent meeting ended in a 0-0 draw in Warsaw in September 2019; six months earlier, the ÖFB team also lost 1-0 at home in the European Championship qualifiers. The two teams have also met at a EURO before - in June 2008, they drew 1-1 at the Happel Stadium after a late penalty goal from Ivica Vastic.