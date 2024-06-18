First rain, then rioting before Turkey vs. Georgia

European Championship newcomer

Incidentally, the debutant Georgians only got their ticket to the European Championship in a roundabout way and not least thanks to their good performances in the Nations League 2022/23. Victory in League C gave team boss Willy Sagnol's squad, runners-up in the 2006 World Cup with France, a place in the European Championship play-off, where they beat Luxembourg and then Greece in a penalty shoot-out. With just 8 points from 8 games, they were clearly left behind Spain, Scotland and Norway in the actual qualifiers.