Mushroom pickers are in paradise this year

Those who love mushrooms are currently going into raptures: Although the "English", i.e. rainy and sometimes cool, early summer literally spoiled the mood of many countrymen, the mushrooms sprouted like never before due to the ideal conditions: "The vegetation is three weeks earlier than usual. We gave a talk at a secondary school the previous week and had around a hundred different types of mushrooms with us - all freshly picked, of course," says Otto Stoik (76) from the Austrian mushroom consultants' association in Linz, who has to really hold himself back from going into raptures.