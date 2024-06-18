Poland hot for Austria – with Lewandowski?

Loser threatened with tournament exit

The return of the two-time world footballer should be a timely spark for the Poles. "The game against Austria is very, very important for the table," emphasized Beresynski. The loser could face an early exit from the tournament. Should France and the Netherlands share the points in the subsequent clash, the last 16 of the European Championship would already be out of reach. Beresynski: "We know what kind of game it will be. Austria will have the same approach as us. Everything is at stake for them too."