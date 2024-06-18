Captain about to return
Poland hot for Austria – with Lewandowski?
Poland's national team knows what's at stake in Friday's clash between the teams still without points in European Championship Group D. "It's all to play for, we're playing for the full prize," explained veteran Bartosz Bereszynski ahead of the clash with Austria. There are positive signals from superstar Robert Lewandowski.
There are increasing signs that Poland's captain will be able to play in the key match against the Austrians. Lewandowski missed the start of the European Championship on Sunday against the Netherlands (1:2) due to a muscle injury.
On Tuesday, the FC Barcelona star striker at least completed the 15-minute public part of training with the team - for the first time since the injury he suffered just over a week ago during the final rehearsal for the European Championship against Turkey (2:1).
Bandage on his thigh
The 35-year-old's thigh was still adorned with a bandage. However, according to Polish media, an MRI examination on Monday did not reveal any structural problems. Team boss Michal Probierz is in good spirits. "Winning against Austria is the key. We will do everything we can to stay in this tournament for as long as possible," assured the former Germany international. Apart from Lewandowski, he no longer has any major injury worries.
Three days before the showdown with the ÖFB team, the Polish camp was keen to maintain a relaxed atmosphere. The entire team made the journey from the Sheraton Hannover Pelikan Hotel to the training ground at Hannover 96's academy by bike. It took just under ten minutes through the city forest.
Lewandowski then even stayed on the pitch a little longer than his colleagues and did an extra session with Hellas Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz, who had also recently suffered an injury, before cycling back.
Loser threatened with tournament exit
The return of the two-time world footballer should be a timely spark for the Poles. "The game against Austria is very, very important for the table," emphasized Beresynski. The loser could face an early exit from the tournament. Should France and the Netherlands share the points in the subsequent clash, the last 16 of the European Championship would already be out of reach. Beresynski: "We know what kind of game it will be. Austria will have the same approach as us. Everything is at stake for them too."
