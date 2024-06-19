Uproar in town: “Old people can’t get to the center!”

Replacement part had a longer delivery time

Almost three weeks later, there is now more excitement from older citizens who contacted the "Krone": "We can no longer get into town. The note said that the lift would be repaired by June 14. These two weeks have passed and it's still broken," they say. Mayor Josef Ramharter explains that the service company received the spare parts later than expected: "But the repair was supposed to start and be completed today."