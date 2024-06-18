Retrieve your own data
Digital office to become more transparent
In future, it will also be possible to prove one's identity digitally - using the "eAusweise" app. This was announced by State Secretary for Digitalization Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) at a press conference on Tuesday. The digital office is also to become more transparent.
For example, as of today (Tuesday), it is now possible to see what data is stored about you in the ID Austria. "This is another step towards transparency," said Plakolm. In future, it will also be possible to change the data directly in the app.
The driving license, registration certificate and proof of age are already digital in the "eAusweise" app. This should make identity checks more efficient. "The police also check this with an app - this speeds up vehicle checks and our police are modern, effective and equipped for the times," explained Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP).
ID card to follow
The paperless ID card will also play a major role in the private lives of Austrians, said Johannes Lipper from the company SKITATA, which is responsible for developing the necessary software. The services could be purchased from home and used on the go on a smartphone. From 2026, the digital proof of identity will also serve as an ID card within the EU.
The "eAusweise" app has been available since October 2022 and has been downloaded around 1.5 million times since then. More than 600,000 citizens use the digital driving license, slightly fewer (400,000) use the registration certificates and proof of age (250,000).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.