No veto against Rutte? Orbán apparently changed his mind

According to Dutch media reports, the right-wing nationalist politician is likely to have given up his opposition after discussing the matter with Rutte on the fringes of the meeting of EU heads of state and government in Brussels. Citing insiders, the broadcasters NOS and RTL reported that Orbán had not repeated his demand for an apology from Rutte for his views on Hungary, which Orbán described as "problematic". The apology was one of Hungary's two conditions for confirming Rutte as the successor to incumbent Jens Stoltenberg.