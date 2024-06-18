Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Inflation in the country

Hotels and restaurants are the biggest price drivers

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 10:29

Inflation in Austria is on the decline - but not to the extent predicted in the flash estimate ...

comment0 Kommentare

"The upward price trend has slowed considerably, especially in the housing sector," explains Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. "Food prices also rose at a below-average rate in May, while prices in the food service sector rose more than twice as fast as general inflation."

Overall, the inflation rate fell to 3.4 percent in May, down from 3.5 percent in April. At the end of May, Statistics Austria originally expected inflation to rise by 3.3 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to April of this year, prices rose by 0.1 percent, according to a statement from Statistics Austria.

However, prices in restaurants and hotels climbed by an average of 7.5 percent within a year. They influenced the inflation rate by 0.99 percentage points and were therefore once again the biggest price driver. Catering services increased in price by 7.6 percent and accommodation services by 6.6 percent.

Housing is becoming cheaper again
Price increases for housing, water and energy fell significantly: compared to May 2023, prices here rose by 2.6%. For April, Statistics Austria recorded an increase of 3.3%.

Consumers had to pay an average of 2.8% more for food and non-alcoholic beverages than a year ago. For April, Statistics Austria recorded an increase of 3.2 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf