City deputy apologizes & wants to stay in office

Some of the published messages had been taken out of context and needed to be classified correctly: "These are messages from an internal working group. If conflicts with Team Kärnten or the FPÖ escalated again, my emotions got the better of me too," says Liesnig, who is by no means backing down in terms of content: "I have already communicated my criticism of Stephane Binder and Andreas Skorianz in public," says the criticized deputy mayor and also defends his employees and colleagues: "The picture made of Mayor Christian Scheider was not used or published - I will not punish any employees with consequences in order to artificially set an example," thus probably ruling out a sacking of district manager Jakob Grollitsch - he had sent the picture montage of Scheider to the group. The message from local councillor Glück would also have arisen in a different context.