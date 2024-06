“I only saw blood, I was fair – not like him”

It didn't look good at all. Mbappe went up just like Austria defender Kevin Danso, touched his shoulder and went down. Nose bone fracture, as it turned out later. "I just saw that there was blood all over his face," said Patrick Pentz after the game. The ÖFB goalkeeper took care of the Frenchman and immediately called in the medical staff: "After I saw the blood, I showed a fair attitude - not like him," said Pentz.