Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Wants to marry you"

How a 15-year-old girl became Marc D.’s undoing

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 23:08

There are many unanswered questions in the case of Marc D. Some of the chats between the young Viennese and his online lover (15) are still under lock and key, but the first excerpts are revealing. According to a friend, the US-American was in love with the Austrian and even wanted to marry him ...

comment0 Kommentare

The law enforcement authorities have been investigating the case of Marc D for months. As reported, the Viennese (24) is accused of child abuse and kidnapping. But the first excerpts from the chats with the alleged 15-year-old and a friend raise numerous questions.

According to one message, the alleged victim - who incidentally claimed to be 19 years old - was deeply in love and wanted to marry the Austrian (!). Photos transmitted also show the girl in provocative poses and skimpy clothing.

How these details fit in with the subsequent complaint from her family is, of course, a mystery. The fact is, Marc D. has been behind bars since the fatal night of love. The handcuffs clicked for him on April 27, just a few hours after the first meeting with his "great love". A Romeo and Juliet story with a bitter aftertaste.

Investigations are still ongoing
But only the next few weeks will show whether these chats are even admissible in court. After all, the investigations should be completed soon, and then the indictment is awaited. Lawyer Carl-Christian Thier and his team want to achieve the best possible outcome.

Marc D. has been in Brevard County Jail for months. The prices are high, the quality of the food is poor. (Bild: IMAGO/Malcolm Denemark/FLORIDA TODAY)
Marc D. has been in Brevard County Jail for months. The prices are high, the quality of the food is poor.
(Bild: IMAGO/Malcolm Denemark/FLORIDA TODAY)

Meanwhile, Marc D. struggles with threats and malnutrition. The price list in the Brevard County Jail - evil tongues speak of the "Florida Hilton" - is astonishing (see graphic). The family in Austria is now scraping together their savings to help Marc D. at least a little behind bars.

After all, even a frozen pizza in a port costs 20 US dollars, which is probably urgently needed for the usual lunch of four slices of toast and sausage. In any case, the family is asking for support, as the financial cushion is getting thinner and thinner.

Donation account: AT 06 1400 0177 1001 6780

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf