"Wants to marry you"
How a 15-year-old girl became Marc D.’s undoing
There are many unanswered questions in the case of Marc D. Some of the chats between the young Viennese and his online lover (15) are still under lock and key, but the first excerpts are revealing. According to a friend, the US-American was in love with the Austrian and even wanted to marry him ...
The law enforcement authorities have been investigating the case of Marc D for months. As reported, the Viennese (24) is accused of child abuse and kidnapping. But the first excerpts from the chats with the alleged 15-year-old and a friend raise numerous questions.
According to one message, the alleged victim - who incidentally claimed to be 19 years old - was deeply in love and wanted to marry the Austrian (!). Photos transmitted also show the girl in provocative poses and skimpy clothing.
How these details fit in with the subsequent complaint from her family is, of course, a mystery. The fact is, Marc D. has been behind bars since the fatal night of love. The handcuffs clicked for him on April 27, just a few hours after the first meeting with his "great love". A Romeo and Juliet story with a bitter aftertaste.
Investigations are still ongoing
But only the next few weeks will show whether these chats are even admissible in court. After all, the investigations should be completed soon, and then the indictment is awaited. Lawyer Carl-Christian Thier and his team want to achieve the best possible outcome.
Meanwhile, Marc D. struggles with threats and malnutrition. The price list in the Brevard County Jail - evil tongues speak of the "Florida Hilton" - is astonishing (see graphic). The family in Austria is now scraping together their savings to help Marc D. at least a little behind bars.
After all, even a frozen pizza in a port costs 20 US dollars, which is probably urgently needed for the usual lunch of four slices of toast and sausage. In any case, the family is asking for support, as the financial cushion is getting thinner and thinner.
Donation account: AT 06 1400 0177 1001 6780
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
