Investigation in Germany
Racist attack: girls not injured after all?
There was great excitement about a suspected racist attack on two girls from Ghana in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. However, following the analysis of the first video recordings, the incident on Friday is now presented in a different light.
"According to the current state of the investigation, the eight-year-old girl did not suffer any physical injuries that indicate the offense described in the initial report," the Rostock police headquarters announced on Monday evening. It had previously been reported that the child had been kicked in the face, among other things.
The eight-year-old had been out with his ten-year-old sister in the Mecklenburg town of Grevesmühlen on Friday evening. The younger of the two had wanted to ride past a teenager on her scooter. "He apparently blocked the girl's path with his outstretched leg and hit her with the tip of his foot," said the police.
A large group of young people were in the area at the time. The children then turned to their parents, frightened and crying.
Parents wanted to confront the teenagers
The girls' parents wanted to confront the teenagers, according to the police. This led to verbal and physical altercations. "Xenophobic insults were also uttered", the statement continued.
