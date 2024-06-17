Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Investigation in Germany

Racist attack: girls not injured after all?

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 22:07

There was great excitement about a suspected racist attack on two girls from Ghana in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. However, following the analysis of the first video recordings, the incident on Friday is now presented in a different light.

comment0 Kommentare

"According to the current state of the investigation, the eight-year-old girl did not suffer any physical injuries that indicate the offense described in the initial report," the Rostock police headquarters announced on Monday evening. It had previously been reported that the child had been kicked in the face, among other things.

The eight-year-old had been out with his ten-year-old sister in the Mecklenburg town of Grevesmühlen on Friday evening. The younger of the two had wanted to ride past a teenager on her scooter. "He apparently blocked the girl's path with his outstretched leg and hit her with the tip of his foot," said the police.

A large group of young people were in the area at the time. The children then turned to their parents, frightened and crying.

Parents wanted to confront the teenagers
The girls' parents wanted to confront the teenagers, according to the police. This led to verbal and physical altercations. "Xenophobic insults were also uttered", the statement continued.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf