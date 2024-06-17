In as little as five years
Will Ramsau get the Nordic World Championships through the back door?
Ramsau is working hard on its bid for the 2031 Nordic World Ski Championships, but unexpected problems in Finland could now open the door for 2029. "That would be a huge opportunity," says Alois Stadlober.
The Finnish winter sports mecca of Lahti should have been officially awarded the 2029 Nordic World Ski Championships at the FIS Congress in Reykjavik. However, the world federation refused to award the contract because there were uncertainties about the financing.
Lahti has until the beginning of July to make improvements, otherwise the World Championships are gone. The FIS has no direct replacement candidate on the already limited list of potential venues. Lahti was the only candidate. Does this give Ramsau the chance to get the World Championships earlier through the back door?
Fight for funding
"That would be a huge opportunity for us. We wouldn't have any competitors and could save a lot in the bidding process," explains Alois Stadlober to the "Krone". Behind the scenes, the Styrian and his team are fine-tuning the bid for 2031 and still have to work on the details of the budget by October in order to receive official candidate status from the ÖSV.
At the presidents' conference at the beginning of April, it became clear: Everyone is behind our bid.
Alois Stadlober
"We are making good progress. At the presidents' conference at the beginning of April, it was clear: Everyone is behind our bid. We have already spoken to the state and federal government, but we still need to make adjustments," says Stadlober. Specifically, it's about the distribution of costs between the federal and state sports budgets and those for general infrastructure (e.g. for a new traffic concept for Ramsau).
"Standing toe to toe"
In principle, they would be prepared to stand in for Lahti. "That would definitely work out! We are ready and waiting. But then the funding would have to flow faster," says Stadlober.
However, he does not assume that Lahti will actually have to give up the World Championships: "As the only applicant, they may have taken it lightly. They have World Cups for combined athletes, cross-country skiers and ski jumpers every year. Having to give up the World Championships now would be a complete loss of face."
