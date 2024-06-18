Rehrl in summer mode
“A World Championships can only inspire Ramsau”
Styrian combined athlete Franz-Josef Rehrl has the last season in his rear-view mirror and is looking forward to the new one with anticipation. The man from Ramsau spoke to the "Steirerkrone" about his health, preparation, the World Championships at home and how important the major event would be.
The Nordic combined athletes are also sweating in the summer, preparations for the new season have long since begun. Franz-Josef Rehrl from Ramsau talks about:
the past season: " Looking back, it was a bit of a struggle and not how I imagined it would be. Unfortunately, I had to deal with a few illnesses for a long time. Things went a bit better in the end, but it would have been much nicer to have finished on the podium.
His health: " In the analysis with the doctors, we looked a little deeper into my values. It turned out that I wasn't detoxifying well. We have now adapted this a little so that my immune system can cope better with the high stress levels and traveling. I'll keep at it and hope to have it under control by winter.
His last few weeks: After the final, I went straight to Norway, where I trained cross-country skiing for three weeks. After that I worked for the police. We also went to Mallorca, where I did a lot of kilometers on the bike. And now I'm already continuing with the training courses. The workload is pretty good.
the police service: I'm at the post in Schladming and it's really good for me, also to clear my head. Of course I have written parking tickets. Every now and then I get recognized. That's nice, of course, and relaxes the official act a bit (laughs). Of course I like taking photos with fans.
The next few weeks: He is currently jumping on short skis. The equipment is not as sharp as in winter, it's more about the basics. Overseas training is not an issue. It's good training with the roller skis. In the fall, we'll be in the ski tunnel in Oberhof, which will be our first time on snow.
Training on mats: It's more difficult when landing than in winter on snow. It's harder to stabilize because the ski doesn't move, it just slides. But it is good training for the snow.
Goals for the new season: The World Championships of course, I'm always keen on World Championships. I have my seven plums in the bag. But if you want to do well there, you have to have a good basis beforehand so that you can start off easily. Like my bronze medals in Seefeld in 2019 and Planica in 2023. Then it's not just a "lucky punch".
the ski jump in Ramsau: It's almost 30 years old. Technically, a lot has happened in jumping here. It would be good to adapt the ski jump so that Ramsau remains a training base and nations come to us. I hope that something happens by 2031 and that we get the World Championships. I'm spreading the word. Even though I won't be actively involved any more, I'm still very committed to it.
The importance of a World Championships in Ramsau: Something certainly needs to be done about the infrastructure, no question. Not just in terms of sport. We need traffic circles, more parking spaces. In winter, we're bursting at the seams with guests, every local notices that. A World Cup can only boost the town, it would be an added value for everyone. Even for the children, who would be motivated to exercise.
His children: they are now four and two years old. You should be at least six years old for ski jumping. They already have their alpine and cross-country skis at home. They already emulate me and jump down everywhere, but I don't put any pressure on them. In the end, I don't care whether they do sport or not - maybe they'll learn something clever. (laughs).
