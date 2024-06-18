Lamborghini stolen from car dealership for 400,000 euros

Second break-in at a car dealership

The 45-year-old, who has to answer to the Linz Long Court on Tuesday and for whom the presumption of innocence applies, is accused of a second burglary. A good week later, on New Year's Eve, the accused is said to have driven to Upper Austria again, this time to a car dealership in Neuhofen. There, too, he allegedly broke in and stole 2,000 euros.