Up to three years in prison
Lamborghini stolen from car dealership for 400,000 euros
The loot from the first break-in at a car dealership, around 7,000 euros in cash, was lost by a 45-year-old on his escape, but he is said to have stolen a Lamborghini during the second break-in a week later. However, the seller was able to locate the luxury car - which is why the 45-year-old will stand trial on Tuesday.
Perhaps he wanted to give himself a Christmas present: On December 23 last year, a 45-year-old man allegedly drove from the Czech Republic to Austria and broke into a car dealership in Linz. At least that is what the public prosecutor's office accuses him of. The accused used a welding machine to break open a safe and stole around 7,000 euros in cash from it, according to the suspicion.
However, the manager caught him - the 45-year-old allegedly fled in a hurry, fell and lost his loot.
Second break-in at a car dealership
The 45-year-old, who has to answer to the Linz Long Court on Tuesday and for whom the presumption of innocence applies, is accused of a second burglary. A good week later, on New Year's Eve, the accused is said to have driven to Upper Austria again, this time to a car dealership in Neuhofen. There, too, he allegedly broke in and stole 2,000 euros.
The vehicle that the 45-year-old is also alleged to have stolen is far more valuable: a Lamborghini worth up to 400,000 euros.
Luxury car located
The accused is said to have taken the luxury car to the Czech Republic, where the Lamborghini was located by the seller. This is how the case was uncovered.
The 45-year-old, who is currently in custody, confessed in the run-up to the trial. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
