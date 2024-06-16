Especially in the east
Number of battles in Ukraine has risen to 88
88 battles are currently being fought in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Sunday evening. Most of these are in the east of the country. Glide bombs and drones are said to have been used, among other things.
"During the course of the day, the enemy intensively increased the pace of its offensive and assault operations and is looking for ways to either drive a wedge into our defenses or drive the Ukrainian units out of their positions," the General Staff said on Sunday. Many Russian attempts to storm the enemy's positions had been repelled. The Russian air force dropped heavy glide bombs on the defensive positions - a reaction to the weaknesses of the Ukrainian air defense.
Heavily tied up on the defensive
The information from Kiev could not be independently verified. Since last fall, the Ukrainian army has been heavily tied down on the defensive due to the lack of weapons and ammunition supplies from the West. The front has recently been stabilized again, but Russian territorial gains have been small since then.
All of Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives are tied to the current circumstances on the front, the Kremlin said on Sunday. "Every time they get worse for Ukraine," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Russian state television. A responsible politician would therefore consider the offer. At the same time, Peskov explained that there would be no treaty with Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyi would no longer be a legitimate representative of the country once his term of office expired.
"Putin wants to divide the world"
A few days ago, Putin reportedly demanded the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the occupied territories of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia - as a precondition for any peace negotiations (see video above). "Putin is not seeking peace, he wants to divide the world," commented the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. He had started the war himself and was not a peacemaker.
According to calculations by the independent internet portal Meduza, the Russian authorities would not really control the four territories for another 14 years - assuming the pace of the conquests matches that of recent months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.