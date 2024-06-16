Vorteilswelt
Digital documents

Paperwork at schools to be reduced

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 17:25

The Ministry of Education wants to reduce paperwork at schools. In the last plenary session before the summer break, a digital student ID card, digital report cards and simpler data collection are to be decided, among other things.

Simplifications are also planned for school registration and transfers: Evidence such as a registration form will no longer have to be submitted in paper form when registering for the first time. Instead, they will come automatically from state registers. Paper confirmation of school attendance will also no longer be required for applications, for example for co-insurance with legal guardians.

Digital ID card as a mobile app
The school ID card is to become digital and be available as a mobile app - similar to the electronic driving license. According to the Ministry of Education, a trial has been running since March 2023. Certificates will not only be available in paper form, but also as signed electronic versions. The electronic service will run via the education portal bildung.gv.at, which is already in use.

Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) speaks of a "basis for an online financial system for school administration." Administration and communication would thus be simpler. The law was introduced in the National Council and can still be reviewed until June 26. It is expected to be passed before the summer break at the beginning of July.

Abolition of the VWA not included in the law
The planned abolition of the Vorwissenschaftliche Arbeit (VWA) in the AHS Matura is not yet included in the digitalization package. The Greens also see a need for action here. Young people who have a lot of support from their parents currently have an advantage. In addition, writing down secondary literature is not something that will be relevant later in the age of artificial intelligence.

