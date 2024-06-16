Paperwork at schools to be reduced

Abolition of the VWA not included in the law

The planned abolition of the Vorwissenschaftliche Arbeit (VWA) in the AHS Matura is not yet included in the digitalization package. The Greens also see a need for action here. Young people who have a lot of support from their parents currently have an advantage. In addition, writing down secondary literature is not something that will be relevant later in the age of artificial intelligence.