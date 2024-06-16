Digital documents
Paperwork at schools to be reduced
The Ministry of Education wants to reduce paperwork at schools. In the last plenary session before the summer break, a digital student ID card, digital report cards and simpler data collection are to be decided, among other things.
Simplifications are also planned for school registration and transfers: Evidence such as a registration form will no longer have to be submitted in paper form when registering for the first time. Instead, they will come automatically from state registers. Paper confirmation of school attendance will also no longer be required for applications, for example for co-insurance with legal guardians.
Digital ID card as a mobile app
The school ID card is to become digital and be available as a mobile app - similar to the electronic driving license. According to the Ministry of Education, a trial has been running since March 2023. Certificates will not only be available in paper form, but also as signed electronic versions. The electronic service will run via the education portal bildung.gv.at, which is already in use.
Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) speaks of a "basis for an online financial system for school administration." Administration and communication would thus be simpler. The law was introduced in the National Council and can still be reviewed until June 26. It is expected to be passed before the summer break at the beginning of July.
Abolition of the VWA not included in the law
The planned abolition of the Vorwissenschaftliche Arbeit (VWA) in the AHS Matura is not yet included in the digitalization package. The Greens also see a need for action here. Young people who have a lot of support from their parents currently have an advantage. In addition, writing down secondary literature is not something that will be relevant later in the age of artificial intelligence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.