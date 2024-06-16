Hütter: “Can be unpleasant for the French!”

Will they pull off a surprise?

The Monaco coach has a possible recipe for success as to how the French attacking line with superstar Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann or Marcus Thuram could be defused. "You have to disrupt them when they receive the ball, they all have a lot of speed and great technique. That's how we were able to keep the Paris stars at bay with Monaco. But they are basically difficult to defend against," said Hütter.