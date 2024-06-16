Crucial point: choice of words
Ukraine summit: Chancellor sees no unanimity
The second day of the major Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland is likely to end without a unanimous declaration. This was the assessment of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) on Sunday afternoon. However, he also sees positive developments.
More than 90 states are represented in Switzerland in order to initiate a peace process in which Russia is also to be involved in the long term. Nehammer does not expect unanimity among the participants in the planned final declaration. However, this is "not dramatic", as there is a common "basic attitude".
Is Russia an "aggressor"?
The declaration would "probably not be signed by everyone", said the Chancellor on the sidelines of the summit. The main reason for this was the choice of words. Some countries would be reluctant to call Russia an "aggressor". The talks at the conference had "motivated Nehammer positively" and he sensed a great deal of mutual respect.
Nuclear power, nuclear weapons, grain exports, prisoner exchange
Important topics included the protection of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the renunciation of the use of nuclear weapons, grain exports and prisoner exchanges. It was clearly communicated that there would be no peace without Russia. The wish was to organize a follow-up conference with concrete negotiations, said Nehammer. However, he could not yet estimate the details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
