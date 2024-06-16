Trial also revealed
Star is becoming more and more of a burden for the club!
Since Friday, he has been on trial again in Munich on allegations of domestic violence: Jérôme Boateng! His statements on the first day of the trial also put LASK's transfer coup (?) in a different light once and for all. They could also make even more sponsors "think twice".
"Because of the accusations, I no longer got a contract with any top club. So I'm all the more grateful to LASK for not allowing themselves to be blinded by the accusations."
Jérôme Boateng told judge Susanne Hemmerich at the Munich district court on Friday. It is all the more astonishing, however, that the club's website is still reporting on the transfer coup that took place 14 days earlier: "It is absolutely crazy and unbelievable that we were able to bring such an internationally sought-after exceptional player and model athlete to LASK in Jerome Boateng. He had numerous, highly remunerated offers . . ."
Private sponsors jumped ship!
Did the former world champion and two-time Champions League winner know about them? As the defendant in the domestic violence trial, which was reopened on Friday and was dripping with aggression, blood and greed, he not only publicly dismantled the mother of his 13-year-old twin daughters with statements such as "she kicked me in the face with her high heels", but also mentioned that "I lost all my private sponsors because of the false accusations made against me".
A danger that could also threaten LASK in part. Especially as a second partner is now making no secret of the fact that, despite the presumption of innocence that applies to Boateng, he is considering suspending the sponsorship agreement at least until a legally binding verdict - and that will take a very long time.
Interjection: "It's all a lie!"
As a result, the "model athlete" is becoming more and more of a burden for the club even before the first training session. And this threatens to get bigger and heavier. The next day of the trial awaits on Friday. And it will be interesting to see what new family abysses will then open up. After all, Boateng's ex-partner has already let the LASK "star" know without being asked: "It's all lies!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
