Shocking act in a housing estate
20 teenagers kicked girl (8) in the face
A brutal attack is currently shocking Germany: in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a group of teenagers attacked two girls (aged eight and ten). The younger victim had to be treated in hospital. The attack on the children could have been racially motivated - they are from Ghana.
According to initial findings, the incident took place in Grevesmühlen (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) on Friday evening at around 7.30 pm. According to the newspaper "Bild", the two sisters encountered a gang of around 20 youths in the courtyard of a housing estate. First they insulted the girls, then they became violent.
The up to eight attackers are said to have kicked the eight-year-old in the face and injured her. When the children's father rushed over, he was also attacked by the youths. He and the girl had to be taken to hospital.
Police put an end to the attacks
The alerted police were eventually able to stop the attacks. They established personal details, including possible suspects, and are now looking for witnesses to the incident. As the victims were insulted in a xenophobic manner as they left, the officers are currently assuming a racist motive. The case is being investigated for breach of the peace, grievous bodily harm, incitement to hatred and insult.
The youthful gang is said to have attracted attention on Friday afternoon. According to media reports, the members were drunk and rioting on the market square and were expelled from the square.
Here you can see Manuela Schwesig's contribution on Platform X.
Interior Minister: "You don't attack children"
"You don't attack people, especially not children, and certainly not for racist motives," said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD), condemning the incident. "The injured girl is eight years old - as young as my daughter. We must not allow hatred and hate speech to poison our society and violence to threaten our children," wrote Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) on Platform X.
