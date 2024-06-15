Swallow, penalty and VAR – Curious scene in the top hit

It was the 77th minute: Unai Simon wanted to pass to Robin Le Normand in the build-up, the Croatian Lovro Majer jumped into the passing lane, the ball landed with Bruno Petkovic, who allowed Unai Simon to jump into space and wanted to slot into the empty goal. However, Rodri was wide awake, had something against it and apparently hit the Croatian lightly on the foot. Referee Michael Oliver decided immediately: penalty for Croatia!