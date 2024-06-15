What was going on?
Swallow, penalty and VAR – Curious scene in the top hit
What was going on? There was a curious scene in the top match between Spain and Croatia.
It was the 77th minute: Unai Simon wanted to pass to Robin Le Normand in the build-up, the Croatian Lovro Majer jumped into the passing lane, the ball landed with Bruno Petkovic, who allowed Unai Simon to jump into space and wanted to slot into the empty goal. However, Rodri was wide awake, had something against it and apparently hit the Croatian lightly on the foot. Referee Michael Oliver decided immediately: penalty for Croatia!
But it was clear to see in slow motion: Petkovic stumbled, Rodri didn't even touch him. A clear penalty! Curiously, a penalty was awarded despite the VAR check.
Goal annulled
Petkovic was denied by Unai Simon, who deflected the ball to one side. Perisic was first to the ball, crossed and Petkovic, who had just failed to score, slotted home - 1:3! But after another VAR check, the goal was disallowed. The reason: Perisic had entered the penalty area too early. The game continued with an indirect free-kick for Spain.
Spain finally started the EURO with a clear 3:0 victory - and did not concede a goal.
