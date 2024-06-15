European Championship favorites will be a flop, ÖFB team a sensation

"Wouldn't like to play against Austria"

However, the former Bayern and Liverpool player believes the ÖFB team will cause a sensation this year. "Austria are the secret favorites for me. They are missing some important players, Schlager from Leipzig, the central midfielder is unfortunately out due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but they are in brilliant form. They beat Serbia last week, they beat Germany some time ago, they won 6:1 against Turkey a few months ago. Rangnick, the former Manchester United coach, has everything under control, he's got them on track. They are a very aggressive team, an unpleasant opponent. They have a strong group with France and the Netherlands, but I think they will get through in this group and I wouldn't like to play them in the round of 16."