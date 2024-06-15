Congenial duo
“Wusiala” works his magic to get Germany off to a great start
Two young stars have worked their magic in Germany's oldest team at a tournament for 24 years. Even if national coach Julian Nagelsmann did not want to single out individual players after the 5:1 win over Scotland, the hosts' magnificent start to the home tournament bore the label "Wusiala".
Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala were not only the first goalscorers of the European Championship, the two 21-year-olds are now making Germany dream.
Musiala, who was named "Man of the Match", answered the reporter's question as to whether he had just played the game of his life in the affirmative without much thought. "You could say that," replied the Bayern professional. "Home European Championship, first game, we wanted to get off to a good start. I'm just happy that we scored so many goals. We can go into the next games with confidence," said Musiala. It's important to "take the flow with us now".
The son of a German mother and a Nigerian father, who was born in Stuttgart, grew up in the Chelsea academy and later moved back to Germany as a teenager, delivered a world-class performance. Musiala's pass rate was 100 percent.
Standing ovation at substitution
The crowd rose to their feet when he was substituted, with the Bayern veteran Thomas Müller coming on for him to add to the applause. Wirtz was also allowed to leave the field prematurely after just over an hour. The duo did what Nagelsmann demands of his young stars against an overstretched Scotland.
"I've said often enough that we need wizards in attack," said Nagelsmann. However, he had already said that "magic also includes a quota" with regard to the goalscoring output of Musiala (now 30 caps/3 goals) and Wirtz (19/2). For Musiala, the evening in his sporting living room was therefore also an act of liberation, liberation from the shadows of the World Cup in Qatar. His performances there, like those of the entire German team, could be noted as botched.
Qatar "has gnawed at him"
"The balls didn't go in at the World Cup. I'm happy that it's gone in now," said Musiala, audibly relieved. Nagelsmann also recalled the World Cup, when Hansi Flick and not he was the national coach: "Jamal missed chances in Qatar. That gnawed at him."
The dark past seems to be history. And Musiala is ready for more. For more dribbles. For more goals. For more "Wusiala" days. "We want to do the same on Wednesday," he announced with a view to the second group game in Stuttgart against Hungary.
With Wirtz, who is making his tournament debut at the same age, the harmony seems to fit. The Leverkusen native played with skillful running and the feeling for space that has been attested to him. The Spanish sports newspaper "As" immediately saw the duo as "two devils on the loose in Munich". Both want to shoot Germany into soccer heaven in the coming weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.