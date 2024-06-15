“Wusiala” works his magic to get Germany off to a great start

Musiala, who was named "Man of the Match", answered the reporter's question as to whether he had just played the game of his life in the affirmative without much thought. "You could say that," replied the Bayern professional. "Home European Championship, first game, we wanted to get off to a good start. I'm just happy that we scored so many goals. We can go into the next games with confidence," said Musiala. It's important to "take the flow with us now".