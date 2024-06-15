Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Congenial duo

“Wusiala” works his magic to get Germany off to a great start

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 14:53

Two young stars have worked their magic in Germany's oldest team at a tournament for 24 years. Even if national coach Julian Nagelsmann did not want to single out individual players after the 5:1 win over Scotland, the hosts' magnificent start to the home tournament bore the label "Wusiala".

comment0 Kommentare

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala were not only the first goalscorers of the European Championship, the two 21-year-olds are now making Germany dream.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Musiala, who was named "Man of the Match", answered the reporter's question as to whether he had just played the game of his life in the affirmative without much thought. "You could say that," replied the Bayern professional. "Home European Championship, first game, we wanted to get off to a good start. I'm just happy that we scored so many goals. We can go into the next games with confidence," said Musiala. It's important to "take the flow with us now".

The son of a German mother and a Nigerian father, who was born in Stuttgart, grew up in the Chelsea academy and later moved back to Germany as a teenager, delivered a world-class performance. Musiala's pass rate was 100 percent.

Standing ovation at substitution
The crowd rose to their feet when he was substituted, with the Bayern veteran Thomas Müller coming on for him to add to the applause. Wirtz was also allowed to leave the field prematurely after just over an hour. The duo did what Nagelsmann demands of his young stars against an overstretched Scotland.

Julian Nagelsmann (Bild: Action Press)
Julian Nagelsmann
(Bild: Action Press)

"I've said often enough that we need wizards in attack," said Nagelsmann. However, he had already said that "magic also includes a quota" with regard to the goalscoring output of Musiala (now 30 caps/3 goals) and Wirtz (19/2). For Musiala, the evening in his sporting living room was therefore also an act of liberation, liberation from the shadows of the World Cup in Qatar. His performances there, like those of the entire German team, could be noted as botched.

Qatar "has gnawed at him"
"The balls didn't go in at the World Cup. I'm happy that it's gone in now," said Musiala, audibly relieved. Nagelsmann also recalled the World Cup, when Hansi Flick and not he was the national coach: "Jamal missed chances in Qatar. That gnawed at him."

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The dark past seems to be history. And Musiala is ready for more. For more dribbles. For more goals. For more "Wusiala" days. "We want to do the same on Wednesday," he announced with a view to the second group game in Stuttgart against Hungary.

With Wirtz, who is making his tournament debut at the same age, the harmony seems to fit. The Leverkusen native played with skillful running and the feeling for space that has been attested to him. The Spanish sports newspaper "As" immediately saw the duo as "two devils on the loose in Munich". Both want to shoot Germany into soccer heaven in the coming weeks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf