Three people injured in motorcycle accidents in Tyrol

Local man crashed into bridge railing

A third motorcycle accident occurred on the L216 in Stumm in the Zillertal at around 8pm on Friday evening. On the Zillerbrücke bridge, a 29-year-old local lost control of his two-wheeler for unknown reasons, crossed into the opposite lane, collided with the sidewalk on the left-hand side of the road and crashed into the bridge railing. The 29-year-old was so seriously injured in the accident that he had to be flown by helicopter to Innsbruck Hospital after receiving first aid from the emergency doctor.