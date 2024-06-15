Collisions with cars
Three people injured in motorcycle accidents in Tyrol
The improvement in the weather attracted many motorcyclists to Tyrol's roads on Friday. Unfortunately, this resulted in a number of accidents in Zillertal and Söll. Two men collided with cars, another crashed into a bridge railing. They were taken to hospital.
The first accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday in Hainzenberg in the Zillertal, where a 71-year-old German from Bavaria was riding in a motorcycle group towards the Gerlos Pass. In a right-hand bend, he veered onto the left-hand side of the road for unknown reasons, where a car driver (56) was coming towards him. The car and motorcycle collided sideways, causing the 71-year-old to fall and sustain serious injuries.
After first aid by the emergency doctor, he had to be flown to Schwaz hospital. The B165 Gerlosstraße was impassable for around 40 minutes after the accident.
German crashes into stone wall
Less than two hours later, another biker (42) from Germany was injured in a collision with a car in Söll (Kufstein district). The 25-year-old driver of the car had probably overlooked the man at a junction. The Bavarian tried to swerve to the left, but was nevertheless hit by the car. The 42-year-old fell, hit a stone wall and injured himself. The ambulance took him to the district hospital in Kufstein.
Local man crashed into bridge railing
A third motorcycle accident occurred on the L216 in Stumm in the Zillertal at around 8pm on Friday evening. On the Zillerbrücke bridge, a 29-year-old local lost control of his two-wheeler for unknown reasons, crossed into the opposite lane, collided with the sidewalk on the left-hand side of the road and crashed into the bridge railing. The 29-year-old was so seriously injured in the accident that he had to be flown by helicopter to Innsbruck Hospital after receiving first aid from the emergency doctor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
