Comments on the game
Nagelsmann after 5:1: “There was a lot of pressure on the cauldron”
Germany opened the European Football Championship 2024 on Friday with an impressive 5:1 (3:0) win over Scotland, which was deserved in all respects.
Julian Nagelsmann (Germany team manager): "A big compliment to the team. I think everyone knows what the last opening games were like. It's normal for there to be a lot of pressure. The team did really, really well. The first 20 minutes were impressive. Scotland were very impressed. Then we scored two really good goals and had a few more chances after that. I don't think it makes much sense to put the brakes on too much now, but we have to take the fact that we know we've won a game into account. That's necessary and was important, but we have to win at least one more and then of course many more if we want to achieve our goal."
Toni Kroos (Germany midfielder): "Logically, we wanted to start well and we did that. We never let Scotland get into the game and won confidently. We were rewarded for a good opening phase. That also gives a team confidence in the first game of a home European Championship. Of course, our opponents weren't in top form either, and it was decided after the red card at the latest."
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany captain): "We want to take the euphoria, the atmosphere with us. What happened in the first half was pure soccer. It was a huge joy, and I think the spark has also spread to the stands and the spectators at home."
Steve Clarke (Scotland team manager): "Germany were outstanding and unfortunately we couldn't keep up. The first half slipped away from us very quickly, we couldn't get a grip on the game. It's about reacting, so let's see how they react. The aim is to get four points from the next two games."
Andy Robertson (Scotland captain): "Playing against the hosts in the first game, it doesn't get much tougher than that. A lot of things went wrong for us, we didn't get up to our maximum performance level. We have to work through that quickly, because the tournament comes thick and fast. Tomorrow is the day to be annoyed and disappointed, then we have to look forward positively again and be ready for another tough test against Switzerland."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.