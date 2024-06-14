Nagelsmann after 5:1: “There was a lot of pressure on the cauldron”

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany team manager): "A big compliment to the team. I think everyone knows what the last opening games were like. It's normal for there to be a lot of pressure. The team did really, really well. The first 20 minutes were impressive. Scotland were very impressed. Then we scored two really good goals and had a few more chances after that. I don't think it makes much sense to put the brakes on too much now, but we have to take the fact that we know we've won a game into account. That's necessary and was important, but we have to win at least one more and then of course many more if we want to achieve our goal."