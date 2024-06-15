New splendor for the Spar founder’s market in Kufstein

Modern and digital into the 71st year

The very first Spar store, the so-called Spar-Gründermarkt, was built on Unterer Stadtplatz in Kufstein. On Friday, its 70th birthday was taken as an opportunity to completely modernize and digitize it. At the same time, the façade of the building was also redesigned in line with the historical model. Inside, the Gründermarkt now presents itself in the latest store design, with a fresh food marketplace and a spacious delicatessen section. Novelties such as a breakfast "to go" or Italian panini and focaccia round off the range.