Valeriia (9) killed

36-year-old arrested in Prague restaurant

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 16:45

Three days after the body of nine-year-old Valeriia was found in a forest near Döbeln in the German state of Saxony, police arrested a suspect on Friday.

The 36-year-old man was arrested in a restaurant in the Czech capital Prague, the police in Chemnitz announced. He is strongly suspected of having killed the child.

Investigators reportedly tipped off the Czech police about the Moldovan national. The Chemnitz public prosecutor's office had applied for a national and international arrest warrant against him, which was issued by the Chemnitz district court.

Man in custody
The man is currently in the custody of the Czech authorities, it added. The Chemnitz public prosecutor's office has sent a transfer request to the neighboring country. The man wanted for manslaughter is to be transferred to Germany quickly.

Body discovered in woodland
The investigation is reportedly continuing. Further information could not be provided at present. The girl had been searched for days. The lifeless body was found on Tuesday around four kilometers away from her home. "Away from any forest paths, deep in the undergrowth", described the head of the Chemnitz criminal investigation department. According to the public prosecutor's office, the place where the body was found was also the crime scene.

Originally from the Ukraine
The girl, who came from Ukraine, had been living in Germany with her mother since 2022. The father is reportedly still in Ukraine. The police had investigated in all directions. There was also close contact with the father. The last time Valeriia was seen was on June 3, when she set off for school. But she never got there.

