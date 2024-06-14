German manufacturers hit so hard by punitive tariffs

Tesla has already held out the prospect of price increases for its best-selling Model 3 due to the threat of EU punitive tariffs. Tesla did not initially provide any information on the extent of the surcharge. Tesla builds the Model Y compact SUV based on the Model 3 at its first European plant in Grünheide near Berlin. Meanwhile, the Model 3 - the cheapest Tesla vehicle to date - is delivered from the Chinese factory in Shanghai. The punitive tariff rate for Tesla is said to be 21 percent.