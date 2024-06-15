"No need for action"
Hospital doctors may keep private side jobs
Provincial Councillor and Medical Association see no need for a ban as in Vienna. This could even have negative consequences.
A ban on hospital doctors working in private practices on the side is not an issue in Salzburg" - emphasizes ÖVP Health Minister Daniela Gutschi when asked. Salzburg will therefore not follow the approach of Vienna's SPÖ city councillor Peter Hacker.
"I am not a friend of bans"
"I don't see any need for action and I'm not a fan of bans," says Gutschi. It is not private side jobs that are responsible for the months-long waiting times in Salzburg, but the lack of nursing and operating room staff.
In general, there is a shortage of doctors. Gutschi cites a mix of two reasons for this: There are fewer junior doctors and at the same time many more possible medical treatment options. After all, more German doctors have been coming to Salzburg's hospitals recently.
If hospital doctors were banned from working part-time, they would be threatened with leaving the hospital, says Jörg Hutter, a full-time surgeon at the provincial hospital and private doctor. He sees "no argument that hospital doctors should not also work privately".
Medical Association: prioritize more according to urgency
Some examinations take so long because they are not prioritized according to urgency. Doctors in Vienna had sought confrontation with politicians and opened up rifts. In Salzburg, on the other hand, the relationship is "sunny".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
