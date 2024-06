“Krems is currently the best address for me”

"It probably wouldn't have gone any worse with me," says coach Jochen Fallmann with a grin, looking back on his dismissal from second-division Amstetten at the end of September. Well, he would have managed to stay in the league as bottom of the table. But he doesn't want to make amends. "Because I had a great relationship with everyone in charge." And "Falli" is now focusing on his new task. Namely the one at Ostliga club Krems.

"I told them that I wasn't available"

"The talks were great right from the start. The club did everything they could to get me," said the 46-year-old, turning down an offer from former club St. Pölten. "I told them that I wouldn't be available this summer. Krems is the perfect place for me in my current life situation.