Wild chase
Speeder rams into police car on A22: officers injured
A reckless speeding driver caused a dangerous accident on the Danube highway in Vienna on Thursday evening: the 22-year-old Syrian man engaged in a wild chase with the police and collided with the police car. One police officer was flown to hospital by helicopter.
At around 8.30 p.m., a plainclothes patrol on the A22 became aware of the driver, who was traveling at 158 km/h in the 80 km/h zone. The police officers used stop signs to ask the man to stop, and the speeding driver initially slowed down. But then the 22-year-old suddenly stepped on the gas again and sped off.
Police car crashed into lane divider
The police officers took up the pursuit on the highway. Suddenly, the speeding driver steered his car to the right and hit the police car. The police car was thrown against the lane divider, where it came to a standstill. The 22-year-old's car was also so badly damaged that further escape was impossible.
The police officers suffered numerous bruises and strains as a result of the incident. They were unable to continue their duties.
Polizei Wien
Both officers were injured as a result of the collision. One of the officers was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. According to Andreas Huber, spokesman for the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, he suffered injuries to his pelvis and upper body. The second police officer and the 22-year-old were also taken to hospital with injuries.
Fines amounting to 1135 euros not paid
The Syrian was provisionally arrested and has yet to be questioned. He will be charged with various criminal and administrative offenses. It was also established that the man had not yet paid administrative fines from the past amounting to 1135 euros.
Both police officers were unable to continue their duties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.