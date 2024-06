Klopp’s “mastermind” to give Bulls a boost

With Pepijn Lijnders as the new coach, FC Red Bull Salzburg is set to return to its former strength. According to several media reports - which coincide with information from the "Krone" - there will also be a new face in the Bulls' athletics department next season. Andreas Kornmayer has been announced as the new "Performance Manager". The 49-year-old from Germany worked until recently at Liverpool FC under Jürgen Klopp. Prior to that, he worked at FC Bayern Munich for around 15 years, where he helped the stars under renowned coaches such as Pep Guardiola and Jupp Heynckes.