Pure joie de vivre with “solar power”!

According to a study, trust in renewable energy sources, especially solar power, has been proven to make owners happier. There are several reasons for this, as the use of clean energy not only soothes our conscience, but also increases our well-being!
Mastering the future with "Krone Sonne": Almost 90 percent of people are in favor of the expansion of photovoltaic systems. This trend is not surprising - because environmentally aware and conscientious people see climate change as a global problem and as part of a task to be tackled together. Because: Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time - and you can become part of a movement that builds on satisfaction!
Your profit: With renewable energies, especially solar power, you can not only protect the environment, but also demonstrably increase your personal happiness! More than half of those surveyed are prepared to accept personal restrictions in order to save energy. As many as 52 percent conscientiously reduce their electricity consumption and 45 percent consciously lower the room temperature. This shows that solar power soothes the conscience and gives a good feeling of actively contributing to environmental protection.
- Perfectly coordinated All-In-Sun solutions for maximum self-consumption & benefits, available in the sizes 3/5/8/10 kWp
- VAT-exempt ordering until the end of 2025
- Branded products with a 10-year guarantee
- Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years)
Solar energy also means financial freedom. Installing solar systems saves costs, leaving more money for vacations, hobbies and charitable causes. And best of all, you are independent of fluctuating energy prices and no longer have to worry about supply shortages. Less stress, more security for your personal eco-conscience.
Politicians in Austria are regarded as climate pioneers and support this change with numerous funding programs - and are thus significantly driving forward the green energy transition. Two thirds of the population are now in favor of the full expansion of PV systems on roofs and facades.
With " Krone Sonne", your energy independence is just a click away! Over 3000 households already rely on "Krone Sonne" and benefit from our high-quality products and certified experts. Thanks to our user-friendly online tool, planning is child's play and ensures conscientious implementation and cooperation. Our successful and carefree installation guarantees you a sustainable and happy energy future.
