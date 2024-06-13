Pure joie de vivre with “solar power”!

A good image for the power of the sun

Your profit: With renewable energies, especially solar power, you can not only protect the environment, but also demonstrably increase your personal happiness! More than half of those surveyed are prepared to accept personal restrictions in order to save energy. As many as 52 percent conscientiously reduce their electricity consumption and 45 percent consciously lower the room temperature. This shows that solar power soothes the conscience and gives a good feeling of actively contributing to environmental protection.