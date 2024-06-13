Cell phones may be confiscated in this case

If the public prosecutor's office wants to seize a cell phone in future, it must justify its intention as before - no longer in a seizure order, but in an application to the court. The data categories and data content to be processed later as well as the time period must be specified (as an example, the Ministry of Justice mentions the call log and all messenger messages in a certain period or the photo files in a certain storage period). This must then be approved by the court; only then can the public prosecutor's office order the seizure by the criminal investigation department.