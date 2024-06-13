14-year-old girl sent to prison after violent outbursts

Julia met up with several other young people, some of whom were underage, in the shared room on 12 January: "to chill out", as she told the judge in her trial. How the sadistic outburst of violence against one of the girls came about cannot be fully reconstructed, even during the trial. "My girlfriend was stressed because she was jealous and started hitting her," the defendant describes, "Then I hit her." - First with a can of deodorant spray, then with a chair and kicks to the face. The brutal friends took the girl's cell phone, AirPods and a sweater. This is captured on video because one of the boys present filmed it on his cell phone instead of intervening. These are disturbing scenes.

Abuse captured on video

"I said to her: take your clothes off and apologize," says the tall 14-year-old, who looks much older than she is. The aggression then escalated while loud music played in the background. "My hand is now broken because of your fucking face," one of the attackers can be heard yelling. Before they forced the whimpering girl to strip naked and kneel on the floor. The sadistic outburst of violence escalated in a humiliating manner before the boys finally intervened.