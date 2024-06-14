How Corona has changed the world of games

The "pain threshold" for newcomers who want to buy a game is between 30 and 40 euros. You only know if you like it after you've bought it. That's why it's not a bad idea to try out games beforehand. This is possible at the Spielfest in the Austria Center. Online ticket prices: Adults 18 euros, children under 12 6 euros, schoolchildren, students, civil servants and those on military service pay 14 euros.