Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The current trends

How Corona has changed the world of games

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 11:00

After a one-year break, the Vienna Games Festival is taking place this weekend at the Vienna Austria Center. Hundreds of new products - analog and digital - can be tried out. Corona has changed the way we play, says an expert who explains the hottest trends.

comment0 Kommentare

On June 15 and 16, the cards will be drawn, the dice rolled and the consoles booted up at the Austria Center Vienna. The Vienna Game Festival is back. Visitors can try out hundreds of analog and digital games, take part in competitions (up to 1000 euros in prize money) or purchase the latest hits on site.

Organizer Kevin Trau explains what's hot right now and how the pandemic has changed the world of games:

Kevin Trau has turned his hobby into a profession. The Viennese manages the gaming lounge Area 52 and organizes Spielfest Wien. (Bild: Area 52)
Kevin Trau has turned his hobby into a profession. The Viennese manages the gaming lounge Area 52 and organizes Spielfest Wien.
(Bild: Area 52)
  • Cooperative games: People no longer play against each other - as they did before coronavirus - but try to solve tasks together. Or to achieve a goal together as a group. As an example, Trau mentions "5-Minute-Dungeon" (from manufacturer Kosmos), where the participants have to free themselves from a dungeon within five minutes and have to survive many adventures in the process. The opponent, if you like, is time, not people. Or "Witchstone Kids" (Huch) where children mix magic potions. But before the best potions can be created, the right ingredients are needed! These are well hidden and must first be found and revealed.
  • Legacy games: These are board games whose rules and components change with every game. Everything depends on the outcome of each individual game and the decisions made by the players. The players often have to make changes to the game: e.g. marking the cards, attaching stickers, opening sealed envelopes. One example is "Dorfromantik" (Pegasus), where the players are always building new landscapes. Of course, orders have to be fulfilled here too. These games usually have no end and can be played over and over again.
Pilot a Jumbo, mix magic potions or build beautiful landscapes: These three and hundreds of other games can be tested at the WIener Spielefest. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Kosmos, Huch, Pegasus)
Pilot a Jumbo, mix magic potions or build beautiful landscapes: These three and hundreds of other games can be tested at the WIener Spielefest.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Kosmos, Huch, Pegasus)
  • Analog and digital combined in one game: the party game "Hitster" is one such example. The music game contains 300 cards with the greatest hits of the past 100 years. Players scan a card, listen to the song on Spotify and have to answer questions about the song they have heard.
  • Formerly model railroad, now tabletop: This refers to games with miniature figures that are placed on a surface (usually tables). The figures are collected by the players, usually assembled from kits and painted. Example: "Warhammer 40k" from Games Workshop. The principle: two armies fight, the players make moves with the figures, but must also follow certain rules.

Games have become more expensive
And something else has changed since the pandemic. "The sales prices per game have risen by around five to ten euros since corona," explains Trau, who has turned his hobby into a profession and now runs a gaming lounge.

The "pain threshold" for newcomers who want to buy a game is between 30 and 40 euros. You only know if you like it after you've bought it. That's why it's not a bad idea to try out games beforehand. This is possible at the Spielfest in the Austria Center. Online ticket prices: Adults 18 euros, children under 12 6 euros, schoolchildren, students, civil servants and those on military service pay 14 euros.

All information: https://spielefest.wien/

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
Wien Krone
Wien Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf