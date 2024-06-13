Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

WATCH GEMMA SOCCER

Experience EURO 2024 together instead of alone

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 19:00

The European Football Championship kicks off in Munich on Friday at 9 pm. There will be public viewing in Eisenstadt, Güssing and Bad Sauerbrunn, while the kick-off in Neusiedl am See will be canceled.

comment0 Kommentare

Burgenland has been a partner and sponsor of the Austrian national soccer team for 27 years now, according to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who wants to be mentioned in his role as tourism officer: "With public viewing, we want to offer guests from home and abroad a special experience to watch the games in a great atmosphere."

Festive atmosphere in Eisenstadt
One hotspot is of course the provincial capital of Eisenstadt, where ÖVP mayor Thomas Steiner and his team are going the extra mile. The Vidi-Wall will be lit up on the main square on Friday just in time for the start of the game when Germany play the Scots. Of course, all Austria matches can be enjoyed in a relaxed atmosphere - well, as long as the performance is right. All games can be seen from the round of 16 onwards.

Soccer world on 5 x 3 meters
From Friday onwards, things will also be going round in the Kurpark Bad Sauerbrunn. All match days will be broadcast free of charge until July 14 on an LED wall measuring five by three meters. Catering will be provided and the stands will open one hour before the start of each match.

Kick it like Uhudler Libre
The European Championship matches will also be shown on the big screen at the picturesque Güssing Castle. The highlight: the Jennersdorf band "Uhudler Libre" will be playing on the final day.

Unfortunately, the opening event in Neusiedl am See fell through after the storms. The grounds are under water and the EURO will only start with Austria - Poland.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf