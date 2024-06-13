Experience EURO 2024 together instead of alone

Festive atmosphere in Eisenstadt

One hotspot is of course the provincial capital of Eisenstadt, where ÖVP mayor Thomas Steiner and his team are going the extra mile. The Vidi-Wall will be lit up on the main square on Friday just in time for the start of the game when Germany play the Scots. Of course, all Austria matches can be enjoyed in a relaxed atmosphere - well, as long as the performance is right. All games can be seen from the round of 16 onwards.