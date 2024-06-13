WATCH GEMMA SOCCER
Experience EURO 2024 together instead of alone
The European Football Championship kicks off in Munich on Friday at 9 pm. There will be public viewing in Eisenstadt, Güssing and Bad Sauerbrunn, while the kick-off in Neusiedl am See will be canceled.
Burgenland has been a partner and sponsor of the Austrian national soccer team for 27 years now, according to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who wants to be mentioned in his role as tourism officer: "With public viewing, we want to offer guests from home and abroad a special experience to watch the games in a great atmosphere."
Festive atmosphere in Eisenstadt
One hotspot is of course the provincial capital of Eisenstadt, where ÖVP mayor Thomas Steiner and his team are going the extra mile. The Vidi-Wall will be lit up on the main square on Friday just in time for the start of the game when Germany play the Scots. Of course, all Austria matches can be enjoyed in a relaxed atmosphere - well, as long as the performance is right. All games can be seen from the round of 16 onwards.
Soccer world on 5 x 3 meters
From Friday onwards, things will also be going round in the Kurpark Bad Sauerbrunn. All match days will be broadcast free of charge until July 14 on an LED wall measuring five by three meters. Catering will be provided and the stands will open one hour before the start of each match.
Kick it like Uhudler Libre
The European Championship matches will also be shown on the big screen at the picturesque Güssing Castle. The highlight: the Jennersdorf band "Uhudler Libre" will be playing on the final day.
Unfortunately, the opening event in Neusiedl am See fell through after the storms. The grounds are under water and the EURO will only start with Austria - Poland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
