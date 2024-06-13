Terrible stench
Tori Spelling left her house “completely trashed”
She was obviously in a hurry to move: Tori Spelling lived with her five children in a luxury house in Woodland Hills near Los Angeles for seven months. Now the actress is said to have moved out and left the 15,000-dollar-a-month house completely trashed.
After temporarily staying in a caravan following her separation from Dean McDermott (57), actress Tori Spelling lived in a luxury house with her children for seven months.
But now the 51-year-old is said to have moved out again. However, she has left behind quite a battlefield, as pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show after she moved out: Broken furniture, cushions, animal cages and other household items lie on the residential street outside the house.
Tori Spelling's neighbor is shocked
The house itself is said to be no better, as residents told the Daily Mail. "Let's just say I doubt she'll get her $7500 bail back," said one neighbor. "The smell of urine is everywhere, on the sofa cushions and in the house. It's completely trashed." The homeowner noted that a cleanup crew had to fill a "large dumpster" several times to clear the house.
In addition, Spelling's neighbor reported "marks on the walls from God knows what." Hopefully only their many animals were responsible for the latter. After the actress's devastation, the landlord allegedly also increased the rent by almost 2,000 dollars.
Her ex-husband also suffered from the mess
Her marriage to ex-husband Dean McDermott is also said to have suffered from her untidiness and the many pets. "They sleep in the bedroom and even on the bed. There was a pig! There was a chicken and several dogs in the bathroom," McDermott admitted to the Daily Mail. "I just couldn't deal with it anymore." This and other factors are said to have led to the break-up.
