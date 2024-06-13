Professional cyclist openly: “Didn’t want to live anymore”

"A lot of people have contacted me"

However, many eyes will also be on his former team colleague Moran Vermeulen, who now rides for Vorarlberg. The 26-year-old took a very courageous step in March and made his mental illness public. "I want to talk about it very openly, I want other people who are in such a situation to know that they are not alone," says Vermeulen in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "As a result, many people have already contacted me and asked me where and how I got help."