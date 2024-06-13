Start of the Tour of Upper Austria
Professional cyclist openly: “Didn’t want to live anymore”
Ex-Wels rider Moran Vermeulen, who now pedals for Team Vorarlberg, made his mental health problems public in March. Also to help and encourage other people in such a situation. Fortunately, he will be taking part in the Upper Austrian Cycling Tour from today.
Let's go! The already legendary prologue over 650 meters from Linz's main square up to the castle will once again herald the start of this year's Tour of Upper Austria. A total of 489.4 km must be completed by Sunday with the finish on the Höss. The hottest candidate for victory in the strong field is Wels cyclist Riccardo Zoidl, who is currently in top form.
"A lot of people have contacted me"
However, many eyes will also be on his former team colleague Moran Vermeulen, who now rides for Vorarlberg. The 26-year-old took a very courageous step in March and made his mental illness public. "I want to talk about it very openly, I want other people who are in such a situation to know that they are not alone," says Vermeulen in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "As a result, many people have already contacted me and asked me where and how I got help."
Therapy and medication
"I thought I could do it on my own, but that only made it worse. If I hadn't picked up the phone and called my brother back then, I wouldn't be around anymore. I didn't want to live anymore," says Vermeulen, giving deep insights into his emotional world.
Thanks to this courageous step, however, he was able to start his healing process. Thanks to many conversations, therapy sessions and medication, he is now able to do his job again. Without only having negative feelings. "I've realized that it's not the cycling that's the problem, it's me. But I still have a long way to go before I know what it really means to be happy!"
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
