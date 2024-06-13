Is a candidate for sale
Inter now ÖFB fan! Arnautovic in the shop window
Marko Arnautovic still does not have a secure future at Inter Milan. While the Austrian striker would prefer to stay, the Milanese have other plans. The Italian champions are hoping that Arnautovic can put himself in the spotlight at the European Championships and are keeping their fingers crossed for Austria.
Inter's plans are clear, as the "Gazzetta dello Sport" reports: Arnautovic is to be released in the summer in order to bring a younger striker to Milan with the salary that becomes available. The successor has been identified in Genoa. Albert Gudmundsson is set to arrive and provide more goalscoring threat.
Arnautovic himself, however, does not necessarily want to move and would prefer to stay in Lombardy. "I still have a contract with Inter until 2025, I'm completely happy and will prepare for Inter again after the EURO," the striker explained in May. He is said to have already turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Red-white-red instead of black-blue
The situation is therefore causing headaches for those responsible in Milan. Although the 35-year-old and his influence on the good team chemistry are highly valued, soccer is a tough business. The salary, which is likely to amount to around 3.7 million euros, is to be saved. Arnautovic has not been able to achieve the goal rate that Inter had hoped for, partly due to injuries. That is why the soon-to-be 27-year-old Icelander is now to be brought in.
Fiorentina have reportedly shown an interest in signing him, but this offer does not seem to really appeal to the Austrian. Inter are therefore hoping that Arnautovic will play a strong European Championship with the ÖFB team and put himself in the spotlight. This should attract the attention of other clubs from the top European leagues. Milan are certain that this is the only way to make a move palatable for the striker. The "Nerazzurri" have suddenly become big Austria fans at this European Championship.
