Inter now ÖFB fan! Arnautovic in the shop window

Fiorentina have reportedly shown an interest in signing him, but this offer does not seem to really appeal to the Austrian. Inter are therefore hoping that Arnautovic will play a strong European Championship with the ÖFB team and put himself in the spotlight. This should attract the attention of other clubs from the top European leagues. Milan are certain that this is the only way to make a move palatable for the striker. The "Nerazzurri" have suddenly become big Austria fans at this European Championship.