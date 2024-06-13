User data for AI training: Meta receives warning letter

The consumer advocates do not agree with this interpretation of data protection law. "Meta is making it too easy for itself here," explained Wolfgang Schuldzinski, CEO of the NRW consumer advice center. The use of private data for the training of artificial intelligence should not take place without the user's consent. "This is because the personal data used can be very sensitive." In the past, users could not have foreseen that the information they posted could be used to train AI in the future.