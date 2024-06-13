Wöber excited: “I feel like a little kid”

Afterwards, Maximilian Wöber raved about the good atmosphere during training and the quality of the pitch. The central defender was also impressed by the ÖFB hotel. "Some of us felt a little nervous in the first two hours, everything was very exciting," said Wöber. "For the first hour or two, I was like a little kid going on vacation for the first time or having a school vacation." He felt "agitated" and "restless inside", said the Viennese. "Because it's such a cool experience when you walk in and know that it's about to start."