An early start and a wet end to the strawberry field

"The season started around two to three weeks earlier this year," explains Lukas Lehner from Beerenstadl with fields in Haag (Upper Austria) and Elsbethen. Currently, the strawberry reserves have almost been harvested, so the heavy rain is no longer too much of a problem. Lehner: "Our berries are also planted in an elevated position and covered. Of course, this also protects the fruit." Self-pickers will probably continue to get their money's worth in Elsbethen until the end of the week. The first raspberries and blueberries are also already ripe.