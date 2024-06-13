Big stages for one star and many talents

The idea for "Sounds of Carinthia" came from Julia Malischnig. The guitarist manages the artistic development department. Chance came to her aid! She managed to get the exceptional drummer and percussionist Martin Grubinger - who had ended his career after 25 years the previous year - on stage. "We were at a seminar where Grubinger presented his app My Groove. And I asked him. He likes to make an exception for young musicians and play," says Malischnig. Grubinger will open the unique show with the ensemble Schlagabtausch (6 pm).