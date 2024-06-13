Vorteilswelt
"Sounds of Carinthia"

Big stages for one star and many talents

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 09:00

Multi-percussionist Martin Grubinger is making a "comeback" as a special guest at "Sounds of Carinthia" in Klagenfurt. And it's not just the star who is in the spotlight, but also a host of smaller talents.

The concert hall will be shaking today: There has never been a show like this before in the ranks of the country's music schools. "We've been busy rehearsing for weeks," says music school manager Lisa Leitich.

The idea for "Sounds of Carinthia" came from Julia Malischnig. The guitarist manages the artistic development department. Chance came to her aid! She managed to get the exceptional drummer and percussionist Martin Grubinger - who had ended his career after 25 years the previous year - on stage. "We were at a seminar where Grubinger presented his app My Groove. And I asked him. He likes to make an exception for young musicians and play," says Malischnig. Grubinger will open the unique show with the ensemble Schlagabtausch (6 pm).

Young talents on stage
Gernot Ogris, head of the province's music schools: "280 boys and girls will be on stage." The aim is simply to focus on making music together. Malischnig: "We want to set a resounding example, demonstrate the high quality of music school work and make it audible."

280 music students will be on stage.
280 music students will be on stage.
(Bild: Michael Blasge)

Glenn Miller, Astor Piazzolla and Joe Zawinul will be heard, as well as George F. Handel's Ombra mai fu from the opera Xerxes: "Our cello orchestra will perform this." There will also be a plucked string and recorder orchestra, prima la musica prizewinners and exceptional talents.

A musical journey
The youth jazz orchestra will conclude the brilliant round of sounds, "Grubinger will enchant with the sound of the marimba". Frendrich's "I am from Austria", which will be played and sung together, will be the crowning finale. Due to the great interest, public viewing locations have been set up at five music schools. The ORF will broadcast via live stream. Sounds of Carinthia - the concert hall is sold out!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Folgen Sie uns auf