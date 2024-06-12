Vorteilswelt
Raiders Tirol

The new hopeful should hit the ground running

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 21:00

Tirol's football pride quickly found what it was looking for and presented its new quarterback, N'Kosi Perry, on Wednesday. There is not much time to settle in. The US-American will celebrate his Raiders debut on Sunday (4.25 pm) in the European League in the home derby against the Munich Ravens.

comment0 Kommentare

There has been contact for some time. But after the separation from D'Angelo Fulford, things had to happen quickly. N'Kosi Perry immediately said yes to the Raiders. "I couldn't pass up this opportunity. I'm very excited to see what the future holds for me and my new teammates here," said the 25-year-old, who traveled from Florida and was overwhelmed by the Tyrolean mountains: "It's a totally different experience for me."

A warm welcome
The US boy has been in Innsbruck since Sunday. He arrived in the morning, the team only returned from the game in Barcelona in the evening. Anuschka, the wife of sports boss Ulz Däuber, welcomed the new hopeful, slipping into the role of "team mom" and city guide.

"N'Kosi is a great athlete, leader and person. I'm very impressed with how quickly he builds relationships with his teammates on and off the field," said Däuber.

Zitat Icon

He doesn't have to be a superhero, he has to manage the game, stick to the plan and make good decisions.

Ulz Däuber

First team training
On Thursday evening, Perry, who played at the top level in college, will have his first training session with the entire team. He is expected to lead them to victory against Munich in the ELF home opener on Sunday. "He doesn't have to be a superhero, but manage the game, stick to the plan and make good decisions," says Däuber, expecting a solid debut.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Tramposch
Alexander Tramposch
