Raiders Tirol
The new hopeful should hit the ground running
Tirol's football pride quickly found what it was looking for and presented its new quarterback, N'Kosi Perry, on Wednesday. There is not much time to settle in. The US-American will celebrate his Raiders debut on Sunday (4.25 pm) in the European League in the home derby against the Munich Ravens.
There has been contact for some time. But after the separation from D'Angelo Fulford, things had to happen quickly. N'Kosi Perry immediately said yes to the Raiders. "I couldn't pass up this opportunity. I'm very excited to see what the future holds for me and my new teammates here," said the 25-year-old, who traveled from Florida and was overwhelmed by the Tyrolean mountains: "It's a totally different experience for me."
A warm welcome
The US boy has been in Innsbruck since Sunday. He arrived in the morning, the team only returned from the game in Barcelona in the evening. Anuschka, the wife of sports boss Ulz Däuber, welcomed the new hopeful, slipping into the role of "team mom" and city guide.
"N'Kosi is a great athlete, leader and person. I'm very impressed with how quickly he builds relationships with his teammates on and off the field," said Däuber.
He doesn't have to be a superhero, he has to manage the game, stick to the plan and make good decisions.
Ulz Däuber
First team training
On Thursday evening, Perry, who played at the top level in college, will have his first training session with the entire team. He is expected to lead them to victory against Munich in the ELF home opener on Sunday. "He doesn't have to be a superhero, but manage the game, stick to the plan and make good decisions," says Däuber, expecting a solid debut.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.