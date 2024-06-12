The new hopeful should hit the ground running

There has been contact for some time. But after the separation from D'Angelo Fulford, things had to happen quickly. N'Kosi Perry immediately said yes to the Raiders. "I couldn't pass up this opportunity. I'm very excited to see what the future holds for me and my new teammates here," said the 25-year-old, who traveled from Florida and was overwhelmed by the Tyrolean mountains: "It's a totally different experience for me."