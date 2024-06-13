Storm in Burgenland
Brave rescuer pulls helpless woman out of the floods
Because she wanted to get home to her dogs, the owner got into distress during the floods in southern Burgenland. Jan Baldauf from Unterschützen immediately came to the woman's aid.
The love for her dogs almost became a pensioner's undoing in the midst of the storm disaster in Unterschützen. It was pouring with rain and the streets had long been flooded. On the way to her four-legged companions, the woman was suddenly confronted by masses of water like a torrential river between two detached houses.
Clinging to the fence
The passer-by was taken completely by surprise and almost lost her footing. In a panic, she clung to a fence to avoid falling and having to fear for her life in the one-meter-high floods. Her whole body was trembling.
The distressed woman was discovered by a local resident. "We were standing on the roof when I saw the local resident desperately fighting against the flood. She was almost swept away by the floods," explains Jan Baldauf.
Reaching the woman with a ladder
The young worker, who works in civil engineering, didn't hesitate for a second and promptly drew up a rescue plan. "I got myself an extendable ladder and tried to get to the woman safely," recalls Jan Baldauf of the courageous rescue operation.
Climbed up to the woman
To avoid becoming a victim of the flood himself, he had to slowly make his way to the danger spot. He then placed the ladder on the fence and opened a gate so that he could climb up to the pensioner.
The rescued woman's daughter, who lives in Upper Austria, has already picked up the dogs. She is now looking after them until their mother is allowed to leave the hospital.
Dogs in safety
"I then pulled them up and brought them to safety using the ladder," says the rescuer. The woman was injured and is in hospital. Her beloved dogs were rescued and vet Christoph Haller took care of them until the owner's daughter picked them up. The highest praise goes to Jan Baldauf: "His courageous efforts are a role model for everyone."
