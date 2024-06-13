Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Storm in Burgenland

Brave rescuer pulls helpless woman out of the floods

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 06:03

Because she wanted to get home to her dogs, the owner got into distress during the floods in southern Burgenland. Jan Baldauf from Unterschützen immediately came to the woman's aid.

comment0 Kommentare

The love for her dogs almost became a pensioner's undoing in the midst of the storm disaster in Unterschützen. It was pouring with rain and the streets had long been flooded. On the way to her four-legged companions, the woman was suddenly confronted by masses of water like a torrential river between two detached houses.

Clinging to the fence
The passer-by was taken completely by surprise and almost lost her footing. In a panic, she clung to a fence to avoid falling and having to fear for her life in the one-meter-high floods. Her whole body was trembling.

The dogs looked on trustingly as they were brought to safety by courageous people. (Bild: Christian schulter)
The dogs looked on trustingly as they were brought to safety by courageous people.
(Bild: Christian schulter)
The dogs looked trusting as they were brought to safety by courageous people. (Bild: Christian schulter)
The dogs looked trusting as they were brought to safety by courageous people.
(Bild: Christian schulter)

The distressed woman was discovered by a local resident. "We were standing on the roof when I saw the local resident desperately fighting against the flood. She was almost swept away by the floods," explains Jan Baldauf.

Reaching the woman with a ladder
The young worker, who works in civil engineering, didn't hesitate for a second and promptly drew up a rescue plan. "I got myself an extendable ladder and tried to get to the woman safely," recalls Jan Baldauf of the courageous rescue operation.

Climbed up to the woman
To avoid becoming a victim of the flood himself, he had to slowly make his way to the danger spot. He then placed the ladder on the fence and opened a gate so that he could climb up to the pensioner.

Zitat Icon

The rescued woman's daughter, who lives in Upper Austria, has already picked up the dogs. She is now looking after them until their mother is allowed to leave the hospital.

(Bild: Christian schulter)

Christoph Haller, Tierarzt aus Markt Allhau

Bild: Christian schulter

Dogs in safety
"I then pulled them up and brought them to safety using the ladder," says the rescuer. The woman was injured and is in hospital. Her beloved dogs were rescued and vet Christoph Haller took care of them until the owner's daughter picked them up. The highest praise goes to Jan Baldauf: "His courageous efforts are a role model for everyone."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf