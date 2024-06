Croatia’s “sea snot”: Just disgusting or dangerous?

"I'm really tough, water temperatures of around 16 degrees are no problem and even jellyfish don't normally bother me - but even I didn't want to get into the water!" For "Krone" reader reporter T., the short trip to Poreč last weekend turned into a nightmare, at least in terms of swimming. Brown slime everywhere, blocking the entrance to the otherwise turquoise-blue waters. "We walked along the coast for an hour looking for a place with less slime - to no avail."